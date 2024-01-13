How to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Canada

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which started in 1968, takes place in a biennial format and is considered the primary international soccer tournament on the continent.

The tournament is returning this year, and will be hosted by Ivory Coast for the second time. It first hosted the tournament in 1984.

AFCON starts January 13th, and ends on February 11, 2024. The tournament was originally supposed to take place in 2023, but was delayed due to weather conditions. Hence, it retains the ‘AFCON 2023’ tag.

24 of Africa's finest, gathering ahead of the big day. ✨ #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023. 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wNOX4R6n9o — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 12, 2024

If you’re a Canadian fan who wants to follow the action, you have a few options to watch AFCON 2024 live.

The official broadcaster for the tournament in Canada is beIN Sports, with its dedicated streaming service called beIN Sports Connect.

beIN Sports Connect will stream all AFCON games, starting with the first game today between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau.

To access beIN SPORTS CONNECT, you need to subscribe to one of the available plans. You can choose between a monthly plan for $13.99 CAD/mo or an annual plan for $99.99 CAD annually. Both plans give you unlimited access to all the live and on-demand content on the platform, including AFCON 2024, La Liga, Ligue 1 and more.

BeIN Sports Connect is available on the web, iOS, Android, and Roku.

If you prefer to watch AFCON on your TV, you can also tune in to the beIN Sports channels that are available on some cable and satellite providers in Canada. You can find beIN Sports on the following platforms:

Bell: Channel 1412

Bell Aliant: Channel 623

Bell Fibe: Channel 1412

Cogeco: Channel 859

Eastlink: Channel 425

Rogers: Channel 391

Ignite TV: Channel 542

Sasktel: Channel 542

Shaw Direct: Channel 118/618

Telus: Channel 983

It’s worth noting that not all AFCON matches will be broadcasted on the TV channels. Some of them will be exclusive to the streaming service.

Schedule

January 13th:

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau

January 14th:

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea

Egypt vs Mozambique

Ghana vs Cape Verde

January 15th:

Senegal vs The Gambia

Cameroon vs Guinea

Algeria vs Angola

January 16th:

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania

Tunisia vs Namibia

Mali vs South Africa

January 17th:

Morocco vs Tanzania

DR Congo vs Zambia

January 18th:

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria

Egypt vs Ghana

January 19th:

Cape Verde vs Mozambique

Senegal vs Cameroon

Guinea vs The Gambia

January 20th:

Algeria vs Burkina Faso

Mauritania vs Angola

Tunisia vs Mali

January 21st:

South Africa vs Namibia

Morocco vs DR Congo

Zambia vs Tanzania

January 22nd:

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Cape Verde vs Egypt

Mozambique vs Ghana

January 23rd:

The Gambia vs Cameroon

Guinea vs Senegal

Angola vs Burkina Faso

Mauritania vs Algeria

January 24th:

Namibia vs Mali

South Africa vs Tunisia

Tanzania vs DR Congo

Zambia vs Morocco

January 27th:

TBD

TBD

January 28th:

TBD

TBD

January 29th:

TBD

TBD

January 30th:

TBD

TBD

February 2nd (Quarter-Finals):

TBD

TBD

February 3rd (Quarter-Finals):

TBD

TBD

February 7th (Semi-Finals):

TBD

February 10th (Third Place Playoff):

TBD

February 11th (Finals):

TBD

Image credit: AFCON