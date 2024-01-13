How to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Canada

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which started in 1968, takes place in a biennial format and is considered the primary international soccer tournament on the continent.
The tournament is returning this year, and will be hosted by Ivory Coast for the second time. It first hosted the tournament in 1984.
AFCON starts January 13th, and ends on February 11, 2024. The tournament was originally supposed to take place in 2023, but was delayed due to weather conditions. Hence, it retains the ‘AFCON 2023’ tag.
24 of Africa's finest, gathering ahead of the big day. ✨ #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023. 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wNOX4R6n9o
— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 12, 2024
If you’re a Canadian fan who wants to follow the action, you have a few options to watch AFCON 2024 live.
The official broadcaster for the tournament in Canada is beIN Sports, with its dedicated streaming service called beIN Sports Connect.
beIN Sports Connect will stream all AFCON games, starting with the first game today between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau.
To access beIN SPORTS CONNECT, you need to subscribe to one of the available plans. You can choose between a monthly plan for $13.99 CAD/mo or an annual plan for $99.99 CAD annually. Both plans give you unlimited access to all the live and on-demand content on the platform, including AFCON 2024, La Liga, Ligue 1 and more.
BeIN Sports Connect is available on the web, iOS, Android, and Roku.
If you prefer to watch AFCON on your TV, you can also tune in to the beIN Sports channels that are available on some cable and satellite providers in Canada. You can find beIN Sports on the following platforms:
- Bell: Channel 1412
- Bell Aliant: Channel 623
- Bell Fibe: Channel 1412
- Cogeco: Channel 859
- Eastlink: Channel 425
- Rogers: Channel 391
- Ignite TV: Channel 542
- Sasktel: Channel 542
- Shaw Direct: Channel 118/618
- Telus: Channel 983
It’s worth noting that not all AFCON matches will be broadcasted on the TV channels. Some of them will be exclusive to the streaming service.
Schedule
January 13th:
- Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau
January 14th:
- Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea
- Egypt vs Mozambique
- Ghana vs Cape Verde
January 15th:
- Senegal vs The Gambia
- Cameroon vs Guinea
- Algeria vs Angola
January 16th:
- Burkina Faso vs Mauritania
- Tunisia vs Namibia
- Mali vs South Africa
January 17th:
- Morocco vs Tanzania
- DR Congo vs Zambia
January 18th:
- Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau
- Ivory Coast vs Nigeria
- Egypt vs Ghana
January 19th:
- Cape Verde vs Mozambique
- Senegal vs Cameroon
- Guinea vs The Gambia
January 20th:
- Algeria vs Burkina Faso
- Mauritania vs Angola
- Tunisia vs Mali
January 21st:
- South Africa vs Namibia
- Morocco vs DR Congo
- Zambia vs Tanzania
January 22nd:
- Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
- Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
- Cape Verde vs Egypt
- Mozambique vs Ghana
January 23rd:
- The Gambia vs Cameroon
- Guinea vs Senegal
- Angola vs Burkina Faso
- Mauritania vs Algeria
January 24th:
- Namibia vs Mali
- South Africa vs Tunisia
- Tanzania vs DR Congo
- Zambia vs Morocco
January 27th:
- TBD
- TBD
January 28th:
- TBD
- TBD
January 29th:
- TBD
- TBD
January 30th:
- TBD
- TBD
February 2nd (Quarter-Finals):
- TBD
- TBD
February 3rd (Quarter-Finals):
- TBD
- TBD
February 7th (Semi-Finals):
- TBD
February 10th (Third Place Playoff):
- TBD
February 11th (Finals):
- TBD
