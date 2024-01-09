Philips’ smart deadbolt will scan your palm to unlock your door

Philips’ latest lineup of smart home security products includes a touch-free smart lock.

The Philips 5000 Series Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt allows homeowners to unlock their front doors with technology that recognizes their unique palm vein pattern. “The individuality of palm vein patterns offers unparalleled security as replication becomes an insurmountable challenge,” a press release revealing the product states.

It features built-in Wi-Fi capabilities and integrates with the Philips Home Access app. Users can control the system remotely through the app, or voice commands through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Idlespace Technology, the distributor of Philips’ smart door locks in North America, unveiled the product at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 this week.

The smart deadbolt will be available for purchase in the U.S. in the first half of 2024 for $359.99 USD (roughly $482 CAD). It’s unclear if and when the product will come to Canada.

Image credit: Philips

Source: Idlespace Technology Company