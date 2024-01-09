Microsoft’s Phone Link lets Copilot summarize mobile messages, but only on Samsung

Microsoft is bringing its Copilot AI to Phone Link and Link to Windows for Samsung devices. The new integration will allow Copilot to read and summarize messages from your Samsung phone.

Phone Link and its Android companion Link to Windows are valuable tools facilitating connections between smartphones and Windows PCs, such as sending and receiving messages, making phone calls, mirroring notifications, and more. Thanks to an ongoing partnership between Microsoft and Samsung, Samsung smartphones tend to get exclusives and access to new features before others.

The new Copilot integration is one such example. Windows users with Samsung phones will be able to have Copilot access messages on their phone and summarize them. Additionally, Copilot will be able to create template responses based on the messages that users can send from their PC.

In a press release spotted by Android Police, Samsung also highlighted that Copilot can track restaurant recommendations made by friends in a message conversation, search for reviews online and text back confirmations of dinner plans, all without the user touching their phone. Samsung teased plans to integrate Copilot into more of its apps as well.

Unfortunately, the Copilot integration won’t be widely available on Windows laptops. Instead, you” need to use one of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptops along with a Samsung phone running One UI. It’s a bit of a bummer to see the feature locked down like this, but hopefully we’ll see the Copilot integration expand beyond Samsung devices in the future.

Source: Samsung Via: Android Police