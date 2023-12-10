What was your favourite reveal from the Game Awards 2023

The gaming event of the season, The Game Awards, took place this past week, awarding plenty of titles that launched throughout the year with top honours. Games like Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy XVI, Armored VI: Fires of Rubicon, Sea of Stars and more won awards in different categories, but Baldurs Gate 3 took home Game of the Year.

However, another big part of the show are the reveals and ‘World Premieres.’ While we didn’t see anything new for titles like Hollow Knight: Silksong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Fable, or Wolverine, there are still a lot of upcoming games to get excited about.

If you haven’t seen all of the reveals from yesterday, check out our list of trailers here.

There are a lot of games I’m hyped about, including No Rest For The Wicked, The First Berserker: Khazan World and Tales of Kenzara: ZAU, but nothing has me more excited than Marvel’s Blade. A Blade game made by Arkane Lyon, the creators of Dishonored and Deathloop, two exceptional titles, has me more than thrilled. However, we’re probably a few years from its release.

Hopefully, Arkane’s Blade is better than the developer’s last title, Redfall. PlayStation players will unfortunately not get the chance to play Blade as Microsoft now owns Arkane as part of the tech giant’s acquisition of Bethesda.

With all of this in mind, what was your favourite game from this year’s The Game Awards?

Image credit: Arkane