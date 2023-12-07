Canadian-made Sea of Stars wins ‘Best Indie Game’ at The Game Awards

Quebec City-based Sabotage won the ‘Best Indie Game’ award at the 2023 Game Awards for Sea of Stars.

The pixel art turn-based RPG takes inspiration from 16-bit era Super Nintendo (SNES) JRPGs like Chrono Trigger, Super Mario RPG, and Paper Mario (Chrono Trigger Composer Yasunori Mitsuda is even involved in the title’s soundtrack.

The game features a stunning art style, deep turn-based gameplay and a surprisingly compelling plot. For more on Sea of Stars, check out Brad Shankar’s review of the game.

Sea of Stars is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC.

Image credit: Sabotage