Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 4-10]

Amazon Prime Video

Merry Little Batman [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada release date: December 8th, 2023

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

While alone on Christmas Eve, Damian Wayne must transform into “Little Batman” to save Gotham City from the criminals intent on ruining the holidays.

Merry Little Batman was directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) and features the voices of Yonas Kibreab (Sweet Tooth), Luke Wilson (That ’70s Show), James Cromwell (Counterpart) and David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Stream Merry Little Batman here.

Disney+

Doctor Who: The Giggle [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: December 9th, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 1 hour

The Doctor discovers the return of the terrifying Toymaker.

The Giggle is this year’s third Doctor Who holiday special to celebrate the series’ 60th anniversary. All three specials star David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who return as the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively.

Stream Doctor Who: The Giggle here.

Netflix

Leave the World Behind [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 8th, 2023

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 21 minutes

While on vacation in Long Island, a family meets two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout, leading them to determine how to survive the looming crisis.

Based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name, Leave the World Behind was written and directed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and stars Julia Roberts (Homecoming), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Ethan Hawke (Before trilogy), Myha’la Herrold (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and Kevin Bacon (Footloose).

Stream Leave the World Behind here.

World War II: From the Frontlines [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 7th, 2023

Genre: War documentary

Runtime: TBA

Narrated by John Boyega (Star Wars franchise), this docuseries uses enhanced archival footage to bring WWII to life.

Stream World War II: From the Frontlines here.

