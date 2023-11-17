New on Disney+ Canada: December 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in December.

Highlights for the month include season 2 of What If…?, Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiere, and more

Read on for the full list:

December 1st

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Shepherd

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford

The Mill

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Explorer: Lake of Fire

December 2nd

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder

December 3rd

Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

December 4th

Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)

December 5th

Isabel Preysler: My Christmas (S1)

American Dad (S19, New Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (New Episode)

My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)

Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)

Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)

December 6th

Mickey’s Christmas Tales Shorts (Series)

The Santa Clauses (S2, New Episode)

Black Cake (New Episode)

Soundtrack #2 (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)

Their Stories (A História Delas) (S1)

We Live Here: The Midwest

December 8th

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

December 9th

Doctor Who: The Giggle

Maestra (S1, Premiere Episode)

December 10th

Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)

Maestra (S1, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

December 11th

Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)

December 12th

American Dad (S19, New Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (New Episode)

My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)

Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)

Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)

December 13th

Soundtrack #2 (S1, New Episodes)

Undead Unluck (S1, Premiere Episode)

Undead Unluck (S1, Premiere Episode) JFK: One Day in America (All Episodes)

December 16th

Maestra (S1, New Episode)

December 17th

Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)

Maestra (S1, New Episode)

December 18th

Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)

December 19th

American Dad (S19, New Episode)

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (New Episode)

My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)

Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)

Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)

December 20th

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S2, Special Christmas Episode)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Two-Episode Premiere)

Dragons of Wonderhatch (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)

Soundtrack #2 (S1, New Episodes)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

December 22nd

What If…? Season 2 premiere

December 23rd

Maestra (S1, New Episode)

What If…? (S2, New Episode)

December 24th

Maestra (S1, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S35, New Episode) What If…? (S2, New Episode)

December 25th

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road

Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)

What If…? (S2, New Episode)

December 26th

Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)

Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)

Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode) What If…? (S2, New Episode)

December 27th

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (New Episode)

Dragons of Wonderhatch (S1, New Episodes)

Raffa (S1)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

Raffa (S1) Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode) What If…? (S2, New Episode)

December 28th

What If…? (S2, New Episode)

December 29th

What If…? (S2, New Episode)

December 30th

Maestra (S1, New Episode)

What If…? (S2, New Episode)

December 31st

Maestra (S1, New Episode)

Image credit: Disney