New on Disney+ Canada: December 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in December.
Highlights for the month include season 2 of What If…?, Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiere, and more
Read on for the full list:
December 1st
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- The Shepherd
- Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford
- The Mill
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Explorer: Lake of Fire
December 2nd
- Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder
December 3rd
- Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)
- The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)
December 4th
- Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)
December 5th
- Isabel Preysler: My Christmas (S1)
- American Dad (S19, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (New Episode)
My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)
Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)
Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)
December 6th
- Mickey’s Christmas Tales Shorts (Series)
- The Santa Clauses (S2, New Episode)
- Black Cake (New Episode)
Soundtrack #2 (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)
Their Stories (A História Delas) (S1)
We Live Here: The Midwest
December 8th
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever
December 9th
- Doctor Who: The Giggle
- Maestra (S1, Premiere Episode)
December 10th
- Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)
Maestra (S1, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)
December 11th
- Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)
December 12th
- American Dad (S19, New Episode)
Dancing with the Stars (S32, New Episode) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (New Episode)
My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)
Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)
Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)
December 13th
- Soundtrack #2 (S1, New Episodes)
Undead Unluck (S1, Premiere Episode)
- JFK: One Day in America (All Episodes)
December 16th
- Maestra (S1, New Episode)
December 17th
- Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)
Maestra (S1, New Episode)
December 18th
- Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)
December 19th
- American Dad (S19, New Episode)
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (New Episode)
My Home Hero (S1, New Episode)
Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)
Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)
December 20th
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S2, Special Christmas Episode)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Two-Episode Premiere)
- Dragons of Wonderhatch (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)
Soundtrack #2 (S1, New Episodes)
Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
December 22nd
- What If…? Season 2 premiere
December 23rd
- Maestra (S1, New Episode)
- What If…? (S2, New Episode)
December 24th
- Maestra (S1, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)
- What If…? (S2, New Episode)
December 25th
- Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road
- Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)
- What If…? (S2, New Episode)
December 26th
- Tell Me That You Love Me (S1, New Episode)
Tokyo Revengers (S2, New Episode)
- What If…? (S2, New Episode)
December 27th
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (New Episode)
- Dragons of Wonderhatch (S1, New Episodes)
Raffa (S1)
Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
- What If…? (S2, New Episode)
December 28th
- What If…? (S2, New Episode)
December 29th
- What If…? (S2, New Episode)
December 30th
- Maestra (S1, New Episode)
- What If…? (S2, New Episode)
December 31st
- Maestra (S1, New Episode)
Image credit: Disney