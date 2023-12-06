December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop finally brings Video Boost to Pixel 8 Pro

Google has released its Pixel Feature Drop for December 2023 with new features for the Pixel devices, the Pixel Watch and more.

Firstly, the Pixel 8 Pro is getting assistance from Gemini Nano, Google’s new multimodal AI model. The AI is coming to the Recorder app, and you’ll now be able to get a summary of your recorded conversations, interviews, presentations and more without even being connected to the internet.

#TeamPixel, we come bearing gifts!🎁#Pixel8 Pro is now running Gemini Nano that powers AI features like Summarize in Recorder📝& Smart Reply in Gboard.💬 But that’s not all! Learn how a new #FeatureDrop makes your Pixel (even older ones) feel new again: https://t.co/E3xkAYBYoz pic.twitter.com/MZtMN48DV9 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) December 6, 2023

The Pixel 8 Pro will also get Smart Reply in Gboard as a developer preview, which is already available in WhatsApp and is coming to more apps next year.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s Video Boost is finally available. Video Boost was announced alongside the Pixel 8 Pro, but now the feature is live. You can take your imperfect videos and then use Video Boost, which uses computational photography to adjust lighting, stabilization, colour and graininess. This also works on Night Sight videos to reduce noise and provide better detail and colour.

Gemini Nano is super efficient for tasks that are on-device. Android developers can sign up for an early access program for Gemini Nano via Android AICore and Pixel 8 Pro users can already see it rolling out in features like Summarize in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard + much… pic.twitter.com/KFIei4D9Pc — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 6, 2023

You can also record time-lapse videos in low light with ‘Night Sight in Timelapse’ only on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Another added feature is Portrait Light in Google Photos, which offers a new AI model that enables balanced light and improves both old and new portrait photos.

Photo Unblur is also getting an update and works better with cats and dogs.

Pixel’s new ‘Clean’ feature can remove smudges, stains and creases from documents, which you can access through your Camera app.

Call Screen can now suggest contextual replies, so you can easily respond in a way that fits the situation. It also now works on your Pixel Watch. The Weather and Clock widgets are also now all in one.

You can learn more about the Feature Drop here.