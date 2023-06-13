Pixel Watch June update brings SpO2 tracking and more

Google’s Pixel Watch is getting a big update, which includes the much-anticipated blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking.

The June Pixel Drop is rolling out, bringing new features for Pixel phones and smartwatches. For the Pixel Watch, the biggest addition is SpO2 tracking. The Pixel Watch launched with the hardware to do SpO2 tracking, but there was no software to actually make use of it — at least, not until now.

Now the Pixel Watch can track SpO2 levels during sleep, a useful way to catch potential health issues like sleep apnea. It’s great to see the feature finally come to the Pixel Watch.

However, SpO2 tracking isn’t the only new addition in this update. Pixel Watches will also get high and low heart rate notifications and the ability to automatically pause workout timers.

There are new tiles coming that give users easier access to Spotify audio, including a “what’s in your heavy rotation” tile, a podcasts tile and one to launch the streaming service’s new AI DJ feature.

Aside from software updates, there’s a new Pixel Watch band option coming. Pixel Watch owners will be able to get a link-style stainless steel band in either ‘Matte Black’ or ‘Brushed Silver’ colours. The bands will reportedly be available on the Google Store starting June 16th for $199 USD (roughly $264.75 CAD), but it’s not clear if the bands will be available in Canada, or how much they’ll cost. MobileSyrup has reached out to Google Canada for details.

The Pixel Watch June update will start rolling out today and will “continue over the next few weeks,” so if it doesn’t show up right away on your watch, expect it to arrive soon.

Source: Android Police