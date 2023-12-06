Apple’s OLED iPad Pro and new iPad Air will reportedly arrive in early 2024

Apple might have plans to boost iPad sales with a refresh of its two higher-end tablets in early 2023.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, an often reliable source of leaks, Apple is preparing to reveal two new iPad Air models, coming in at 10.9-inches and 12.9-inches, similar to the iPad Pro, alongside an 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with OLED screens.

It’s unclear when or if Apple plans to update its iPad mini and base-model iPad, which are both overdue for a refresh.

Rumours surrounding Apple refreshing at least some tablets in its iPad lineup have been swirling for months, with some reports indicating we’d see the new tablets at some point this past fall. However, that didn’t happen, with Apple’s two most recent events focusing on the iPhone 15 series and the M3-powered MacBook Pro.

If the reports regarding OLED panels turn out to be true, the iPad Pro will be Apple’s first tablet to feature the screen technology. The tech giant has included OLED tech in its iPhone and Apple Watch for several generations.

OLED offers deeper blacks and vivid colours than mini-LED, which the iPad Pro currently features. According to Gurman’s report, only the iPad Pro will feature an OLED screen, with the iPad Air still offering an LCD display. Beyond the screen size, the iPad Pro is expected to feature Apple’s M3 chip, a step up from the M2 chip the tablet currently offers. The new iPad Air will likely include the M3 chip and skip the M2 entirely.

Finally, Apple also plans to introduce yet another Apple Pencil, confusing its stylus lineup even more, and a new Magic Keyboard with a sturdier frame with more aluminum. According to reports, the keyboard will make the iPad Pro look more like a traditional laptop.

I’ve written so many blog posts surrounding Apple’s rumoured iPad Air and iPad Air refreshes that I really hope these devices get released soon.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors