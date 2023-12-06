Sony restores some users’ suspended PlayStation accounts, but it’s unclear what happened

Earlier this week, reports emerged that hundreds of PlayStation accounts had been accidentally banned (via The Verge). While it’s still unclear why this happened, at least some users seem to now have access to their PlayStation accounts again.

Several banned users had their accounts restored after contacting PlayStation’s customer service, while others didn’t reach out to the tech giant at all but were still able to use their accounts again (some were also told to call back later).

Sony has yet to release an official statement regarding the issue. It’s unclear if the problem is tied to a glitch in the company’s system or if it’s related to a nefarious hack.

Many of the banned users received the following message: “This account is permanently suspended from PlayStation Network due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement.”

It’s currently unclear how widespread the ban issue is, but reports regarding the accidental bans can be found on Reddit, Twitter and more. Given many gamers’ libraries are digital, a permanent ban means that they’ve lost their entire library of titles that they’ve paid for, making the issue far more serious than it may initially seem.

For what it’s worth, I was able to get into my PlayStation account on my PS5 yesterday when these reports started to emerge.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Sony for more information. Have you been affected by this glitch? Let us know in the comment section below.

Source: BO-DACIOUS55 (Reddit), @michaeldhaliwal Via: The Verge