WhatsApp rolling out feature to send photos/videos as documents

In November, WhatsApp was testing a feature that would allow users to send photos and videos as documents, essentially preserving the content’s original quality.

At the time, the feature was available to a very limited number of users, and on Android only.

Now, as shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has released ‘update 23.24.73’ for iOS on the App Store, and the feature is rolling out to everyone with the latest update.

Once updated, you can use the feature by going into a chat > share > ‘Document’ > ‘Choose Photo or Video.’

According to the publication, the feature is rolling out now, and users that don’t see the feature yet should have it “over the coming weeks.”

In other WhatsApp-related news, the platform rolled out group voice chats, which lets users start group calls silently, without ringing everyone in the group.

Image credit: WABetaInfo, Shutterstock

Source: WABetaInfo