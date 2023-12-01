Win a motorola razr+ 2023 with MobileSyrup

Flip the script this holiday season with the new motorola razr+ 2023.

The razr+ offers the largest external display of any flip phone, allowing you to view more at a glance — and do more with it. What MobileSyrup‘s Dean Daley enjoyed about the razr+ is that you can stand your phone independently at multiple angles, giving you new ways to interact, capture, and create.

In Dean’s review of the razr+, he said the following:

“I’ve been thoroughly enjoying my time with the handset. I like how it feels in my hand and how small it is folded in my pocket. I also really like that you can do so much with the cover screen and that it brings another element to the handset that makes it a perfect flip-style foldable, especially compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.“

The razr+ we have available features 256GB and comes in Viva Magenta.

If you don’t win this contest, you can still purchase the motorola razr+ on Motorola’s website or from participating carriers. It’s worth noting that Motorola is currently selling the device for $949.99.

This contest will be available from December 1st to December 18th.

