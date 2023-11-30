Turtle Beach’s first high-end controller lets you check your phone notifications

Turtle Beach is no stranger to making gaming accessories.

It makes some of the best gaming headsets, alongside controllers for consoles, PCs and mobile. Now, the company has a new controller, and it is outdoing itself with this one.

Turtle Beach’s latest controller is called Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller and it marks the company’s entry into the high-end controller market. The Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller costs $279.99 CAD and is available to pre-order now. It will be for sale starting January 17th, 2024 in Canada and December 15th, 2023 in the U.S.

What’s special about the controller is its built-in display that lets you customize the RGB lighting, audio, thumbsticks, mappable buttons and more. Additionally, it also allows you to receive and check social notifications from your phone. As shared by The Verge, the screen is not a touchscreen and requires pressing a plus button on the bottom of the controller to interact with it, which temporarily disconnects the game inputs. This might be inconvenient for some players who want to adjust their settings on the fly and still be able to control their game.

The controller also features AntiDrift thumbsticks to offer a unique and reliable gaming experience. Further, Turtle Beach claims that the controller has a battery life of up to 30 hours and offers adjustable power modes.

It can be used wirelessly with a USB-A transmitter with Xbox consoles and Windows PCs and via Bluetooth with Android Devices, Windows PCs & supported Smart TVs with Bluetooth. The controller comes with a wireless transmitter, a charging dock, a USB-A to USB-C cable, four additional thumbcaps, a hard shell case, and more.

Additionally, the controller features four rear buttons, trigger lockouts, microswitches, swappable thumbsticks, and more.

You can learn more about the upcoming controller or pre-order it here.

Image credit: Turtle Beach

Source: Turtle Beach Via: The Verge