Tesla begins Cybertruck deliveries, starts at roughly $83,000 CAD

Tesla has finally begun delivering its long-awaited Cybertruck to customers.

At a launch event at its Austin, Texas headquarters, the electric vehicle company handed out the truck to about a dozen customers, four years after it was first unveiled.

As part of the event, Tesla also detailed the Cybertruck’s final specs and pricing, which aren’t quite what was expected. First, the base rear-wheel drive version of the vehicle starts at $60,990 USD (about $83,000 CAD), well above the original $39,900 (roughly $54,100) price tag mentioned in 2019. On top of that, this lower-cost model, which can hit 250 miles (402 km) on a single charge, won’t be available until 2025.

If you want a Cybertruck in 2024, you can opt for the dual-motor and tri-motor ‘Cyberbeast’ models. The former is priced at $79,990 USD (about $108,500 CAD), sports 340 miles (547 km) of range and can go from 0 to 60mph (about 96 kmh) in 4.1 seconds. The latter, meanwhile, costs $99,990 USD (about $135,500 CAD), boats 320 miles (515km) of range and can reach 60mph in 2.6 seconds. These ranges come well below the 500 miles (804 km) that Musk had promised in 2019.

In the past few weeks, the rather unique-looking, ballistics-resistant stainless steel vehicle had been spotted in Quebec. Other Canadians interested in pre-ordering the Cybertruck can do so by making a $150 CAD deposit on Tesla’s website.

Given the slow rollout of the Cybertruck, Tesla isn’t anticipating the vehicle to become a major cash flow contributor for at least 12 to 18 months. On top of that, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is contending with other financial obstacles.

Earlier this week, the business magnate said “go f**k yourself” to advertisers who have pulled out from his X (Twitter) platform. Many advertisers, like Disney and Apple, have left the platform following antisemitic comments made by Musk.

