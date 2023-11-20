Tesla Cybertruck appears on the streets of Montreal

Tesla’s odd but undeniably unique-looking Cybertruck has been spotted in the wild in the United States several times over the past few weeks (including this one with what looks like a matte black wrap), but this might be the first time the eagerly anticipated vehicle has made an appearance in Canada.

Phil G shared photos of the elusive electric truck cruising down a Montreal street (via Tesla North). The photos are a bit blurry, but it’s clearly Elon Musk’s odd-looking pickup. The first image (see above) seems a little more posed and appears to be taken low to the ground from the side of the highway (how did someone get this shot? We’ll likely never know).

There’s a strong possibility this is the first sighting of the Cybertruck in Canada. Back in late October, Telsa confirmed that it would start delivering Cybertruck orders to select customers in late November, so in theory, this could be one of the first to make its way north of the U.S. border.

It’s unclear if the Cybertruck driver was on their way to purchase poutine, a steamed hot dog or a BeaverTail.

Have you seen a Cybertruck on the road? Let us know in the comments below, or shoot an email with the photos to patrick@mobilesyrup.com (I promise I’ll write a blog post about them 🫡).

Header image credit: Tesla

Source: Phil. G Via: Tesla North