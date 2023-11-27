What should win at The Game Awards 2023? [SyrupArcade Cast 10]

On December 7th, The Game Awards will once again take place live from Los Angeles.

It’s poised to be a particularly big night both because it’s the show’s 10th anniversary and it comes amid a remarkably packed year for quality game releases.

Ahead of the hotly anticipated ceremony, co-hosts Dean Daley and Brad Shankar were joined once again by Blue Ant Plus’ Chris Brown to discuss our thoughts on the nominees. Of course, a lot of this episode is dedicated to the six Game of the Year nominees: Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Resident Evil 4 and Alan Wake 2. But we also look at several other big categories, including Best Narrative, Best RPG, Best Performance and, perhaps most controversial this year, Best Indie.

We also experiment with a new format for the SyrupArcade Cast, including new segments that look both ahead and back at notable game releases.

As always, you can listen to the SyrupCast below or find the podcast on your favourite streaming platform.

Let us know in the comments what games you hope will take home awards, and what you think of the SyrupArcade Cast’s new structure.

Image credit: Larian Studios