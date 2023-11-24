Free Samsung Galaxy Buds FE with the Galaxy S23 FE at Telus and Koodo for Black Friday

Telus, alongside its flanker brand Koodo are offering a solid promotion on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE for Black Friday: a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE alongside the device.

Both carriers have the device available in 128GB configuration in ‘Graphite,’ ‘Mint’ and ‘Purple’ colourways.

Telus has the Galaxy S23 FE available for $0 upfront and $0 per month under the Bring it Back promotion and for $11 per month and $0 upfront regularly.

The device can be paired with Telus’ Essential and Unlimited plans.

You can choose a $65 per month plan with 70GB of 5G data under the Essential plan, or go with a $85 per month 120GB data plan under the Unlimited plan.

Similarly, with Koodo, you can get the device with Tab Plus and Tab Mid with a $55/70GB plan or a $60/80GB plan, or with Tab Basic with a pay-per-use data plan for $35/mo, with a $55/70GB plan and a $60/80GB plan.

Follow the links to learn more about Koodo and Telus‘ free Samsung Galaxy Buds FE offer.

Image credit: Samsung