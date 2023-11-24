Fido adds $34/40GB and $55/70GB plans

Rogers flanker brand Fido is the latest to roll out a $34/mo 40GB 4G plan. It also seems to have a $55/70GB 4G plan in an attempt to match $55/70GB 5G offers from Koodo and Virgin Plus.

Starting with the 40GB plan, Fido’s actually costs $39/mo and requires signing up for automatic payments in order to get the $34/mo price. Beyond that, the plan is similar to the others, with unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting. Fido caps 4G data speeds at 150Mbps.

The $34/40GB plan is limited to bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers.

Fido’s $55/70GB plan, on the other hand, only shows up when you get a phone from Fido. Moreover, you need to select the option to pay $0 upfront for your phone and get a ‘Plus’ plan to get the $55/70GB option. The plan costs $60/mo if you don’t do auto pay.

If you go with the option to pay more upfront with an ‘Entry’ plan, Fido gives you a choice of $50/40GB ($45/mo with auto pay) or $44/20GB ($39 with auto pay).

