New on Paramount+ Canada: December 2023

Paramount has announced the newest arrivals coming to Paramount+ in December.

Next month, subscribers will gain access to new movies, shows, and original specials. The highlights for December include Beau is Afraid by director Ari Aster. Additionally, Parmount+ will see the arrival of the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert special in Canada.

December 1

Binged to Death

Deliver by Christmas

Heist 88

Mad Heidi

Swallowed

December 2

Thriller 40 [Paramount+ Original]

December 5

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?

The Daily Show [Paramount+ Original]

Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff

Daniel Tosh: Happy Thoughts

Ex on the Beach U.S. (Seasons 1-6)

Jo Koy: Lights Out

John Mulaney: New in Town

Nikki Glaser: Perfect

Paw Patrol (Seasons 3,9, and 10)

Pete Davidson: SMD

Spongebob Squarepants (New episode block)

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Four Christmases

December 7

Los Enviados (The Envoys) [Paramount+ Original]

December 8

Baby Shark’s Big Movie [Paramount+ Original]

Marry Me at Christmas

December 11

Criminal Minds (Seasons 13 and 14)

December 12

Bossy Bear (New episode block)

Iqaluit

The Lady and the Legend

Parasite

The Guilt Trip

The Loud House (New episode block)

There Will be Blood

Twas the Night Before Spongemas

December 15

Beau is Afraid

Finestkind [Paramount+ Original]

If I Only Had Christmas

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (Seasons 1 and 2)

Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviours (Season 1)

December 19

Monster High [Paramount+ Original]

South Park 25th Anniversary Concert

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Wildhood

A Clusterfunke Christmas

December 21

Willie Nelson & Family

December 22

Aitamaako ‘Tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun

Donal Macintyre’s Killer Evidence

Linoleum

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

December 23

Young Dylan (New episode block)

December 26

K19 Windowmaker

Prospect

The Legend of Sarila

The Patrick Star Show (New episode block)

The Switch

Dinner for Schmucks

December 28

MTV Cribs (Seasons 18 and 19)

December 29

On Sacred Ground

Where is Baby Gabriel

December 30

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Seasons 1 and 2)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (Season 1)

Paramount+ is available for $9.99/month in Canada. This past month, Paramount+ launched its ‘Premium’ membership, which adds 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Check out what came to Paramount+ Canada in November here.

