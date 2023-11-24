New on Paramount+ Canada: December 2023

Paramount has announced the newest arrivals coming to Paramount+ in December.
Next month, subscribers will gain access to new movies, shows, and original specials. The highlights for December include Beau is Afraid by director Ari Aster. Additionally, Parmount+ will see the arrival of the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert special in Canada.
December 1
- Binged to Death
- Deliver by Christmas
- Heist 88
- Mad Heidi
- Swallowed
December 2
- Thriller 40 [Paramount+ Original]
December 5
- Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?
- The Daily Show [Paramount+ Original]
- Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff
- Daniel Tosh: Happy Thoughts
- Ex on the Beach U.S. (Seasons 1-6)
- Jo Koy: Lights Out
- John Mulaney: New in Town
- Nikki Glaser: Perfect
- Paw Patrol (Seasons 3,9, and 10)
- Pete Davidson: SMD
- Spongebob Squarepants (New episode block)
- A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
- Four Christmases
December 7
- Los Enviados (The Envoys) [Paramount+ Original]
December 8
- Baby Shark’s Big Movie [Paramount+ Original]
- Marry Me at Christmas
December 11
- Criminal Minds (Seasons 13 and 14)
December 12
- Bossy Bear (New episode block)
- Iqaluit
- The Lady and the Legend
- Parasite
- The Guilt Trip
- The Loud House (New episode block)
- There Will be Blood
- Twas the Night Before Spongemas
December 15
- Beau is Afraid
- Finestkind [Paramount+ Original]
- If I Only Had Christmas
- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviours (Season 1)
December 19
- Monster High [Paramount+ Original]
- South Park 25th Anniversary Concert
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- Wildhood
- A Clusterfunke Christmas
December 21
- Willie Nelson & Family
December 22
- Aitamaako ‘Tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun
- Donal Macintyre’s Killer Evidence
- Linoleum
- A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
December 23
- Young Dylan (New episode block)
December 26
- K19 Windowmaker
- Prospect
- The Legend of Sarila
- The Patrick Star Show (New episode block)
- The Switch
- Dinner for Schmucks
December 28
- MTV Cribs (Seasons 18 and 19)
December 29
- On Sacred Ground
- Where is Baby Gabriel
December 30
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (Season 1)
Paramount+ is available for $9.99/month in Canada. This past month, Paramount+ launched its ‘Premium’ membership, which adds 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.
Check out what came to Paramount+ Canada in November here.
Image credit: Paramount
Source: Paramount