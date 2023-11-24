fbpx
New on Paramount+ Canada: December 2023

Highlights include Beau is Afraid and tons of holiday-themed content

Steve Vegvari
Nov 24, 202311:32 AM EST 0 comments

Paramount has announced the newest arrivals coming to Paramount+ in December.

Next month, subscribers will gain access to new movies, shows, and original specials. The highlights for December include Beau is Afraid by director Ari Aster. Additionally, Parmount+ will see the arrival of the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert special in Canada.

December 1

  • Binged to Death
  • Deliver by Christmas
  • Heist 88
  • Mad Heidi
  • Swallowed

December 2

  • Thriller 40 [Paramount+ Original]

December 5

  • Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?
  • The Daily Show [Paramount+ Original]
  • Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff
  • Daniel Tosh: Happy Thoughts
  • Ex on the Beach U.S. (Seasons 1-6)
  • Jo Koy: Lights Out
  • John Mulaney: New in Town
  • Nikki Glaser: Perfect
  • Paw Patrol (Seasons 3,9, and 10)
  • Pete Davidson: SMD
  • Spongebob Squarepants (New episode block)
  • A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
  • Four Christmases

December 7

  • Los Enviados (The Envoys) [Paramount+ Original]

December 8

  • Baby Shark’s Big Movie [Paramount+ Original]
  • Marry Me at Christmas

December 11

  • Criminal Minds (Seasons 13 and 14)

December 12

  • Bossy Bear (New episode block)
  • Iqaluit
  • The Lady and the Legend
  • Parasite
  • The Guilt Trip
  • The Loud House (New episode block)
  • There Will be Blood
  • Twas the Night Before Spongemas

December 15

  • Beau is Afraid
  • Finestkind [Paramount+ Original]
  • If I Only Had Christmas
  • Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (Seasons 1 and 2)
  • Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviours (Season 1)

December 19

  • Monster High [Paramount+ Original]
  • South Park 25th Anniversary Concert
  • The Expendables
  • The Expendables 2
  • The Expendables 3
  • Wildhood
  • A Clusterfunke Christmas

December 21

  • Willie Nelson & Family

December 22

  • Aitamaako ‘Tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun
  • Donal Macintyre’s Killer Evidence
  • Linoleum
  • A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

December 23

  • Young Dylan (New episode block)

December 26

  • K19 Windowmaker
  • Prospect
  • The Legend of Sarila
  • The Patrick Star Show (New episode block)
  • The Switch
  • Dinner for Schmucks

December 28

  • MTV Cribs (Seasons 18 and 19)

December 29

  • On Sacred Ground
  • Where is Baby Gabriel

December 30

  • Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Seasons 1 and 2)
  • Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (Season 1)

Paramount+ is available for $9.99/month in Canada. This past month, Paramount+ launched its ‘Premium’ membership, which adds 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Check out what came to Paramount+ Canada in November here.

Image credit: Paramount

Source: Paramount

