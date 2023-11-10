This week’s top tech news: Rogers buys Comwave, PS5 Slim and early Black Friday Deals

This week, Antenna is all about telco shenanigans and early Black Friday deals, with a little BlackBerry sprinkled on top for good measure.
Check it out below, or subscribe here to get it delivered right to your inbox every Friday.
*|MC:SUBJECT|*
*|MC_PREVIEW_TEXT|*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The riotous and tight two-hour BlackBerry movie became a limited three-part series on November 9th, with 14 extra minutes of footage interspersed between commercial breaks. Here's everything you need to know about turning the movie into a series for the CBC.
Read more
|
|
|
|
|Telcos react to CRTC decision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Black Friday deals already popping up
|
|
|
|
|
|