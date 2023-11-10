fbpx
News

This week’s top tech news: Rogers buys Comwave, PS5 Slim and early Black Friday Deals

Jonathan Lamont
Nov 10, 20232:25 PM EST 0 comments

This week, Antenna is all about telco shenanigans and early Black Friday deals, with a little BlackBerry sprinkled on top for good measure.

 

Welcome back to Antenna. It has been a wild week in Canadian tech. Here's what you need to know.

The CRTC delivered a decision mandating Bell and Telus to open access to their fibre networks in Ontario and Quebec, noting that competition decreased by 47 percent in those provinces over the last two years.

Unsurprisingly, telcos weren't happy about the decision.

We also got several early Black Friday deals. The discounts are ramping up quickly!

Perhaps the most notable 'deal' was on the new PS5 Slim, with several Canadian retailers listing the console before Sony officially announced it was coming to Canada.
 
 
BlackBerry co-writer on turning the film into a series, the vampires of Waterloo
The riotous and tight two-hour BlackBerry movie became a limited three-part series on November 9th, with 14 extra minutes of footage interspersed between commercial breaks. Here's everything you need to know about turning the movie into a series for the CBC.

Rogers acquiring independent ISP Comwave
Bell and Telus must offer competitors access to fibre-to-the-home network: CRTC
Telcos react to CRTC decision
 
 
   
Rogers’ CEO says CRTC internet decision levels ‘the playing field’
Bell cutting ‘a minimum of $500 to $600 million’ in 2024 network investments following CRTC decision
TekSavvy calls out CRTC for its ‘flawed’ internet decision
Telus ‘assessing’ CRTC’s fibre internet decision, company exec tells Canadian Telecom Summit
It looks like Sony’s PS5 Slim is launching in Canada after all
Canadian retailers surprised everyone -- even Sony -- when they suddenly listed pre-orders for the U.S.-only PS5 Slim. Speaking of surprises, Valve just launched new OLED Steam Deck models
 
 
 
Black Friday deals already popping up
 
Sonos has shared its upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
The promotion ends on November 27th.
Walmart Canada’s Black Friday deals include PS5 bundle, iPhone 14 Plus
Get Modern Warfare III for free with a PS5, $0 down on multiple phones with bonus gift cards, $400 off the Apple Watch Ultra and more.
Nintendo’s Canadian Black Friday Switch deals include Smash Bros. bundle, $30 off games
Games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Super Mario Odyssey and Nintendo Switch Sports will be discounted.
OnePlus Black Friday sale discounts Open for $200 off
There are also deals on other OnePlus phones and accessories.
Comments