OnePlus Black Friday sale discounts Open for $200 off

Black Friday is almost here, and with it comes several offers on various devices, like OnePlus’ smartphones and wireless earbuds. The Oppo sub-brand is making a big splash for Black Friday with deals on hit devices like the OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Pad.
Below are some of the promotions:
- OnePlus Open: now $1,999.99, was $2,299.99
- OnePlus 11: now $799.99, was $999.99
- OnePlus Nord N30: now $309.99, was $379.99
- OnePlus Pad: now $549.99, was $649.99
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2: now $139.99, was $269.99
- OnePlus Nord Buds 2: now $39.99, was $85.99
- OnePlus Buds Z2: now $59.99, was $119.99
- OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro: now $269.99, was $299.99
There’s also a chance to get a OnePlus Red Mystery Box for $39.99 that could include a OnePlus Open, 100W Dual Port Power Adapter, OnePlus Nords Buds 2, or OnePlus Buds Z2. This Mystery Box is currently sold out; however, it’s possible that OnePlus will not refill its stock of this.
Source: OnePlus