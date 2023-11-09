It looks like Sony’s PS5 Slim is launching in Canada after all [Update]

Update 09/11/2023 2:35pm ET: In an email statement given to MobileSyrup, Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 Slim is coming to Canada on Friday, November 10th. Best Buy confirmed the same.

Original story below:

Sony revealed its refreshed PlayStation 5 Slim early in October. Upon announcement, it was disappointing to learn that the console would only debut in the United States in November, and a global rollout was slated for the “following months.”

At the time, it was unclear when or if the console would make its way to Canada.

Fast-forward a few weeks and the PS5 Slim started popping up on several Canadian retailers’ websites, prompting us to believe that the PS5 Slim will be released in Canada as soon as Friday, November 10th.

Amazon and Walmart already have the console listed with an option to pre-order it. Best Buy, on the other hand, has the Ps5 Slim listed but will open orders tomorrow, Friday, November 10th.

All three retailers have the disc version of the console available as a Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle, though Best Buy is charging more for it than Amazon and Walmart.

PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle at Amazon: $649.96

PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle at Walmart: $649.96

PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle at Best Buy: $729.99

Walmart says that the listing on its website is the real deal. MobileSyrup has reached out to Best Buy and Sony for confirmation.

Learn more about the PS5 Slim here. If you’re looking for a comparison to the current PS5, you can find that here.

Image credit: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart