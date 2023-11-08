Sonos has shared its upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Starting Friday, November 17th, Sonos will offer a 20 to 25 percent discount on select portable speakers and select home theatre products.

The promotion is a part of the audio product manufacturer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

Find out the upcoming promotions below and bookmark them for November 17th.

Arc: $879 (regularly $1,099)

Beam: $519 (regularly $649)

Ray: $279 (regularly $349)

Sub: $799 (regularly $999)

Sub Mini: $439 (regularly $549)

Roam: $171 (regularly $229)

Roam SL: $149 (regularly $199)

Era 100: $249 (regularly $319)

Amp: $769 (regularly $899)

Port: $479 (regularly $549)

Further, for Cyber Monday, on November 27th, Sonos will offer a 20 percent discount on the Sonos Five ($559, regularly $699).

Find all Sonos products here. For gift ideas this holiday season, check out Sonos’ gift guide.

Sonos’ promotion ends on November 27th at the end of the day.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.