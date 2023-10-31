Huawei Watch GT 4 is now available in Canada with calorie management

Huawei has launched the Watch GT 4 in Canada.

The Watch GT 4 comes in 46mm and 41mm size variants and works with both Android and iOS. The two watches come in two distinct designs, with the larger device offering a thicker design with larger bezels, while the smaller variant has a slimmer design with gold or black accents.

The smaller device offers a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixel resolution, whereas the larger model features a 1.43-inch panel with the same pixel resolution.

Huawei says the Watch GT 4 offers up to two weeks of battery life alongside a smart workout coach with calorie management. The new Stay Fit app helps you keep track of how many calories you’re consuming with real-time calorie intake, active calories, resting calories and calorie deficit.

There are more than 100 workout modes, including swimming, walking, running, cycling and modes for tracking sports like football and basketball.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is available at Amazon and Best Buy. The 46mm costs $438.99, and the 41mm variant costs $328.99.

If you purchase it from the Huawei Official Store with an exclusive gift of FreeBuds 3.