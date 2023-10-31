Apple’s event was shot on an iPhone, albeit with help from other fancy equipment

Apple unveiled its latest MacBook Pro and iMac, powered by the M3 series, at its ‘Scary Fast’ event on Monday.

However, more exciting than what we saw during the event was what Apple revealed at the tail end of the show. The Cupertino-based company revealed that the entire event was shot on an iPhone 15 Pro Max, highlighting the flagship device’s camera prowess.

The event cinematography was led by documentary film director Brian Oakes, who is known for award-winning works like Jim: The James Foley Story and Living with Lincoln.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, alongside Cinematic mode at up to 4K HDR at 30 fps and ProRes at up to 4K at 60 fps.

“We were able to get the same complex shots with iPhone 15 Pro Max,” said Oakes. “It’s amazing to see that the quality from a device that is so small and so portable can rival a large $20,000 camera.”

“It’s pretty amazing how you can put this in the hands of someone who’s a professional director and they don’t have to change their equipment — they don’t have to change any of the things that they always do,” said Jon Carr, Apple’s Pro Workflow video specialist.

It’s worth noting, however, that the iPhone 15 Pro had help from other fancy equipment for the event filming, including gimbals, drones, cranes and expensive industrial set lighting.

The company also used the ‘Blackmagic Camera app‘ for iOS to film the event. Apple says the app leverages “the same interface as Blackmagic Design’s award-winning digital film cameras, which provided the same tools used in feature films, television shows, and documentaries.”

Read Apple’s blog post about how it brought the event to life here.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple