Google VP says Chrome ‘exists to serve Google search’

The ongoing antitrust trial against Google in the U.S. has revealed some interesting details about the company’s business and deals to keep Google Search at the top — such as a pitch to preload a Search app on the iPhone.

However, emails recently made public as part of court documents revealed Google’s position on Chrome. Apparently, according to one executive, Google’s web browser project is all about Search.

The Verge shared one of the emails in question, which was picked up by Android Police. Sent by Jim Kolotouros, vice president of Android platform partnerships, the email notes that “Chrome exists to serve Google search.”

Kolotouros goes on to write that if Chrome gets regulated to let users set the search engine, “the value of users using Chrome goes to almost zero (for me).”

Of course, it’s important to note that Chrome users can change their search engine. The core issue is that Google Search is the default option, and few people will take the time to change it.

It’s interesting to see how people in the company view Chrome, especially given it’s the most popular browser in the world, commanding over 60 percent of browser market share. Plus, Chrome’s foundation, called Chromium, now powers many of Chrome’s competitors, including Microsoft’s refreshed Edge browser.

At the same time, Google has made strategic use of Chrome’s popularity beyond driving traffic to Google Search. The company has used Chrome to shape web development for better and worse (remember AMP?).

Kolotouros’ email also seems to run counter to Google’s argument that people use Google Search because it’s better than the competition. If forcing Chrome to let users choose a different search engine reduces its value, that suggests Google is worried people might not pick it if given a choice.

Source: The Verge Via: Android Police