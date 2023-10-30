Google says fix for Pixel 6 Android 14 storage issues is coming

Earlier this month, reports emerged about the Android 14 update causing issues for some Pixel 6 users. Google now says it has a fix to prevent the issues and is working on another update to repair affected devices, though not everyone will benefit.

As a quick refresher, Pixel 6 users reported that upgrading to Android 14 causes issues with their device’s storage. Specifically, users who had multiple profiles on their devices weren’t able to access their phone’s storage after the update.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman took to Threads to detail Google’s efforts to fix the problem. Citing information shared on Google’s issue tracker website, Rahman notes that the search giant already delivered a Google Play system update that will “help prevent this issue from being triggered on additional devices.”

While that’s good news for Pixel 6 owners who have held off on updating to Android 14, it doesn’t do much for people already impacted by the problem. Thankfully, Google is working on a fix.

Google anticipates “a system update will repair the issue and restore access to media files without requiring a factory reset,” but didn’t say when the update would arrive.

Unfortunately, Google also acknowledged that it doesn’t have a fix for people who have a phone “stuck in a ‘Pixel is starting’ boot loop.” However, the company is investigating methods to recover some data and plans to provide more information as soon as it’s available.

Rahman explained that that kind of boot loop could happen when a user declines to factory reset a device that repeatedly reboots.

Finally, Google warned that people with a Pixel phone running Android 14 should avoid creating or logging in a secondary user on their device until the company pushes out the update fixing the issue. The warning includes both people who haven’t experienced the issue and those who already addressed it by performing a factory reset.

Source: Google Issue Tracker Via: Mishaal Rahman