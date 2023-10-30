Kingdom Hearts Missing Link is a ‘GPS action RPG’ coming to mobile in 2024

Kingdom Hearts Missing Link will launch on Android and iOS in 2024.

Square Enix and Disney confirmed the release window in a new trailer for the mobile action-RPG. This is the first major update on Missing Link since it was revealed last year during the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in April 2022.

In the trailer, we see more of the early inhabitants of Scala ad Caelum, the bustling city that served as the endgame for Kingdom Hearts III. Notably, the game leverages your phone’s GPS to populate the in-game map, but unlike Pokémon Go, it’s not augmented reality-powered. Instead, this map features enemies, items and recognizable Disney characters like Winnie the Pooh, Sleeping Beauty‘s Maleficent, Toy Story‘s Hamm and Aladdin‘s Abu.

Combat-wise, Missing Link seems to feature a card-based system centred around standard melee combos and moves based on Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Toy Story‘s Woody and Tangled‘s Rapunzel. Original Kingdom Hearts characters like Sora and Riku are also featured.

As with other mobile games in Kingdom Hearts‘ ever-complicated lore, Missing Link is confirmed to have significant ties to the franchise’s larger story, particularly the upcoming Kingdom Hearts IV. The latter game was also unveiled in April 2022 for consoles, but we haven’t had any update since.

For now, Square Enix is planning a closed beta test for Missing Link, but only for the U.K. and Australia to start. More information on how to participate can be found here.

Image credit: Square Enix/Disney