Biden’s AI executive order focuses on privacy protection, equity, and civil rights

U.S. President Joe Biden has issued an executive order outlining rules for generative AI.

The order consists of eight goals, including privacy protection, advancing equity and civil rights, and promoting innovation and competition.

“Without safeguards, AI can put Americans’ privacy further at risk,” a press release from The White House notes on the privacy protection goal. “AI not only makes it easier to extract, identify, and exploit personal data, but it also heightens incentives to do so because companies use data to train AI systems.”

The executive order isn’t part of the legislation. It follows an earlier move from Biden that saw a host of AI companies enter “voluntary commitments” to ensure responsible AI.

The White House says it consulted on AI governance frameworks with several countries, including Canada. At this time, Canada doesn’t have any regulatory framework on the matter.

The Canadian government is discussing an AI conduct code through the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA) under Bill C-27. As previously reported, safety, oversight, and validity could be possible elements of the code.

“It is intended that this code will be sufficiently robust to ensure that developers, deployers, and operators of generative AI systems are able to avoid harmful impacts, build trust in their systems, and transition smoothly to compliance with Canada’s forthcoming regulatory regime,” Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada said in an August document.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The White House