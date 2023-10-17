Android 14 causes storage issues for some Pixel 6 owners

Several Pixel 6 owners encountered issues with the recent Android 14 upgrade, which has caused people using multiple profiles on their devices to lose access to their phones’ internal storage.

Pixel 6 owners tool to Google’s support forums and Reddit to discuss the issue, which was also picked up by publications like The Verge and Android Police. The reported problems differ slightly, but the main issue appears to impact the storage on the device. Some users report getting “storage is full” errors after the update, while others say they can’t access the internal storage at all. The latter group also can’t delete anything from the internal storage or install apps.

The Verge attempted to replicate the issue by setting up a new profile on a Pixel 6a running the Android 14 beta. While the test didn’t produce the same storage problems, it did cause multiple crashes and a “System UI isn’t responding” error. The problems stopped after switching back to the other profile.

So far, Google hasn’t acknowledged the problem, but hopefully, it will figure out a fix soon. There doesn’t appear to be a workaround for the problem yet, with most people forced to reset their phones entirely.

