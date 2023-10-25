Bluetti’s power solutions help to foster more sustainable living

Bluetti is helping Canadians reach a more sustainable future with their green initiative. As fossil fuels continue impacting the climate, many are looking at reliable options for renewable energy. And one of the primary clean sources of energy is solar power.

Being able to not only harness solar power, but readily use it to power devices and home appliances, is an important step towards reducing our carbon footprint. This is especially true if you’re living off the grid or in the midst of a power outage. Bluetti’s portable power solutions provide a means of uninterrupted power without using harmful means of accessing either AC or DC power.

At the heart of Bluetti’s green initiative is the use of eco-friendly Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries. According to the company, these batteries provide further stability without the risk of emitting fumes, leaks, or other harmful contaminants to the ecosystem. They also provide upwards of 3,500 cycles with minimal maintenance costs for the user. Plus, many power stations also support solar charging through the use of folding panels.

Bluetti AC500 + B300S Home Battery Backup

For those looking for a heavy-duty, yet still reliably clean option, the AC500 and its B300S are a great choice. The AC500 is a relatively new model in Bluetti’s catalogue. Launched in January of this year, this power station is a modular battery. It’s equipped to offer 3,072Wh, but can be expanded to offer 18,432Wh when paired with up to four B300S units.

This portable battery supplies green energy by way of its LiFePO4 battery cell, ensuring a longer lifespan. Bluetti also supports six ways to recharge the unit, including solar energy. When using panels, the AC500 can be recharged at a rate of 3,000W during the day. When plugged into AC outlets and solar panels, the AC500 features a max 8,000 input rate. This enables fast charging speeds that 0 to 80 percent SOC takes roughly 60 minutes.

The AC500 has an astonishing number of ports for devices and appliances. With 16 total outlets, the AC500 can support 99 percent of appliances. This includes anything from a refrigerator to a fish tank. You can even use it to recharge battery-operated power tools. Equipped with a UPS mode, users can rest assured that even if they’re away from home and a power outage occurs, they can reliably receive a power supply to keep essentials running.

The Bluetti AC500 + B300S Home Battery Backup is available for $5,699 (reg. $7,996). A folding trolly is also available for $99.

Bluetti AC300 + B300 Home Battery Backup

Bluetti’s AC300 battery power station is another modular option that can facilitate clean energy whether at home, at the cabin, or at the docks. The AC300 allows for a greener lifestyle, but it never sacrifices reliability. Capable of connecting up to four B300 batteries, the AC300’s capacity range expands from 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh.

The AC300 also supports solar panel inputs. It can store a solar energy surplus, ensuring renewable energy is accessible overnight or during emergencies. The unit is able to harness solar energy at a rate of 2,400W during daylight hours, and it’s capable of fueling the AC300+B300 system upwards of 2.5 hours.

This option offers responsive UPS, which means that the power station is on standby — saving energy, but ready when you need it. When active, you’ll instantly receive its 3,000W power. When inactive, the unit will use minimal energy, and can be ready to deliver energy after a mere 20 milliseconds. With a plethora of USB ports, 12V DC outlets, a wireless charging pad, and more, users will find enough options to power anything from their refrigerators to coffee makers, and even CPAP machines.

Putting this into perspective, the AC300+B300 can power an 800W refrigerator for around three hours. Alternatively, a user can run a 1,500W heater for 1.7 hours. Even a 1,800W electric vehicle can be powered, extending its range by 16.5 miles. Of course, the AC300 and B300 combo can also provide power to phones, tablets, and laptops when needed.

The Bluetti AC300 + B300 Home Battery Backup is available for $3,799 (reg. $4,598).

