Help us test Canadian 5G network speeds

Over the last few years, mobile networks in Canada have changed significantly. Several providers now offer 5G plans, and almost everyone caps the speed of mobile data.

All these changes have us here at MobileSyrup wondering what this means for Canadians. Are people upgrading to 5G? Are 5G speeds as good as carriers claim? And what about those pesky speed caps — are people really getting the 250Mbps or even 1Gbps download speeds they’re paying (way too much) for?

So, we decided to put the call out to Canadians. If you have a smartphone and a mobile data plan, we’d love if you could test your network and share the results with us in our handy-dandy Google Form down below. With enough data about data, we hope to be able to answer some of the above questions.

Not sure how to do a speed test? We’ve got you covered. There are plenty of options out there, but people often gravitate to the Speedtest app by Ookla (Android / iOS). You can also head to the Speedtest website in your browser, or Netflix’s ‘fast.com‘ works too.

It’s worth noting that speed tests will download and upload a small package of data in order to perform the test, so don’t run a test if you’re at risk of going over your monthly cap.

Thanks for helping us out!