Apple’s futuristic Double Tap gesture is now available with watchOS 10.1 update

This year’s Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 updates weren’t particularly exciting, with one exception — ‘Double Tap.’

While the feature has been available in beta for a few weeks, Double Tap has now officially been released.

As long as you’re using one of Apple’s latest smartwatches, you can now Double-Tap your index finger and thumb (it works with other fingers, just less consistently) to launch specific actions like answering a phone call, moving through the Smart Stack, viewing messages, snoozing an alarm and more. Here’s a complete list of everything Double-Tap can do.

While Double-Tap’s use case is somewhat limited currently, it’s still undeniably cool and really works. Further, it marks yet another effort by Apple to make gestures a new form of interacting with tech devices, following the pinch motion the tech giant introduced with its Vision Pro AR/VR headset.

iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1 and macOS Sonoma 17.1 are also now available. iOS 17.1 offers mostly minor updates, including favouriting albums, songs and playlists in Apple Music and a new out-of-range AirDrop option that utilizes your Wi-Fi connection.

On the other hand, iPadOS 17.1 features USB-C Apple Watch compatibility, and macOS Sonoma 17.1 offers a new warranty coverage section in the System Settings.

Source: Apple