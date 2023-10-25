fbpx
Apple’s futuristic Double Tap gesture is now available with watchOS 10.1 update

iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1 and tvOS 17.1 are also now available

Patrick O'Rourke
Oct 25, 20235:05 PM EDT 0 comments

This year’s Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 updates weren’t particularly exciting, with one exception — ‘Double Tap.’

While the feature has been available in beta for a few weeks, Double Tap has now officially been released.

As long as you’re using one of Apple’s latest smartwatches, you can now Double-Tap your index finger and thumb (it works with other fingers, just less consistently) to launch specific actions like answering a phone call, moving through the Smart Stack, viewing messages, snoozing an alarm and more. Here’s a complete list of everything Double-Tap can do.

While Double-Tap’s use case is somewhat limited currently, it’s still undeniably cool and really works. Further, it marks yet another effort by Apple to make gestures a new form of interacting with tech devices, following the pinch motion the tech giant introduced with its Vision Pro AR/VR headset.

iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1 and macOS Sonoma 17.1 are also now available. iOS 17.1 offers mostly minor updates, including favouriting albums, songs and playlists in Apple Music and a new out-of-range AirDrop option that utilizes your Wi-Fi connection.

On the other hand, iPadOS 17.1 features USB-C Apple Watch compatibility, and macOS Sonoma 17.1 offers a new warranty coverage section in the System Settings.

Source: Apple

