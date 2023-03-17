New Zellers Instagram Stickers let you add a winking Zeddy Bear to your Stories

HBC’s Zellers revival and its relentless pursuit of online social media relevancy continues — this time, with new Instagram Stickers inspired by the iconic retail chain.

As Canada’s foremost Zellers reporter, I’m mandated to write a 162-word blog post about this move. The Stickers are available within Instagram Stories and include the following: the Zellers logo, Zeddy winking, yay, wow, and a heart. To access the stickers, first launch a story and then next, click on the smiley face sticker icon and search, “Zellers.”

It’s unclear what the latter Stickers have to do with Zellers, but they could be tied in some way to the branding surrounding HBC’s revival of the chain within HBC stores.

In a recent press release, HBC confirmed that on March 23rd, all of its Ontario and Alberta Hudson’s Bay locations that feature in-store Zellers locations will open. Zellers’ online store will also launch on the same day.

MobileSyrup will have more on Zellers’ comeback in the coming weeks.