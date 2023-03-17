Xbox Wireless Controllers are 20 percent off on Amazon right now

The Xbox Series X/S gamepad features several design upgrades that enhance its functionality over the Xbox One controller, including textured grips, triggers and a redesigned D-Pad.

Further, the controller’s Bluetooth connectivity enables it to be used with mobile devices and tablets, making it a versatile and convenient option for gaming on-the-go.

If you’re in the market for a new controller, check out these deals on the Xbox Series X/S gamepad from Amazon Canada:

