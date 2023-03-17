iPhone 15 Pro Max reported to feature the smallest bezels yet on any smartphone

The next generation of iPhones is set to bring several significant changes to the table, including reportedly, the smallest bezels on any smartphone ever.

Credible Apple leaker Ice Universe took to Twitter to reveal that the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s bezels will measure just 1.55 mm, a significant reduction compared to the 2.17 mm bezels found on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, offering a 28 percent decrease in bezel size.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.（S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm） pic.twitter.com/9TBrVCGSCo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 17, 2023

According to the leaker, the current record for the smallest bezels is held by Xiaomi 13, measuring in at 1.81mm. Aside from the ultra-thin bezels, rumours suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a smaller camera bump and adopt a slightly curved design, creating a seamless transition to the frame.

It also appears that the upcoming series will ditch individual volume buttons in favour of a unified one, while the mute button will be switched to a singular press button. Further, previous leaks have also suggested that, just like last year, only the Pro models of the upcoming iPhone 15 series will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. Read more about it here.

Source: @UniverseIce Via: 9to5Mac