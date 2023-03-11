Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 6-12]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Crave

Perry Mason (Season 2)

Crave premiere date: March 6th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Monday at 9pm ET/6pm PT)

Genre: Period drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Perry, Della and Paul investigate the conspiracies surrounding a murder in a powerful oil family.

Perry Mason is based on Erle Stanley Gardner’s detective novel series of the same name, was created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald (Weeds) and stars Matthew Rhys (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood), Juliet Rylance (The Knick), Chris Chalk (Gotham), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) and Katherine Waterston (Steve Jobs).

Rain Dogs

Crave premiere date: March 6th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Monday at 10pm ET/7pm PT)

Genre: Period drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

This British series is all about the unconventional love story between a working-class single mother, her young daughter, and a privileged gay man.

Rain Dogs was created by Cash Carraway (Skint Estate) and stars Daisy May Cooper (This Country), Jack Farthing (Spencer), Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Alex Rider) and Fleur Tashjian (debut role).

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

In related news, a special behind-the-scenes look at the Alberta production of The Last of Us will air on Crave on Sunday, March 12th, immediately after the season finale at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

CTV

Shelved

CTV premiere date: March 6th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Monday at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT)

Genre: Workplace comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 21 minutes each)

This Canadian series follows the employees and patrons of the fictional Toronto Jameson library, which is inspired by the city’s actual Parkdale community.

Shelved was created by Anthony Q. Farrell (The Office) and stars Toronto’s Lyndie Greenwood (Sleepy Hollow), Toronto’s Paul Braunstein (Burden of Truth), Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan’s Dakota Ray Hebert (Run Woman Run) and Kingston, Ontario’s Chris Sandiford (God’s Favorite Idiot). Naturally, the series was filmed in Toronto as well.

It’s also worth noting that The Oscars are also streaming on CTV on March 12th.

Disney+

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacations (Backyard Sessions)

Disney+ Canada premiere date: March 10th, 2023

Genre: Concert special

Runtime: 42 minutes

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Miley Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacations, as well as performances of eight of its songs. Notably, one of these includes a duet with Montreal-raised singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright.

MPower [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: March 8th, 2023

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Four episodes (36 to 41 minutes each)

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Marvel Studios has released a docuseries on some of the women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Join Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), WandaVision‘s Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Black Panther‘s Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) as they talk about experiences playing Marvel superheroines.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Netflix

Luther: The Fallen Sun [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 10th, 2023

Genre: Crime thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 9 minutes

Disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.

A continuation of the Luther TV series, Luther: The Fallen Sun was directed by Jamie Payne (Luther) and once again stars Idris Elba (Luther) and Dermot Crowley (Schenk), while Cynthia Erivo (Harriett) and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) join the cast.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 8th, 2023

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Three episodes (1 hour, 30 minutes each)

Learn more about the mysterious 2014 disappearance of a Malaysian flight carrying 239 people.

Outlast [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 8th, 2023

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Eight episodes (29 to 57 minutes each)

In the extreme Alaskan wild, four teams of 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize.

You (Season 4, Part 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 9th, 2023

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Five episodes (46 to 52 minutes each)

With The Eat The Rich Killer’s identity finally revealed, Joe finds himself caught in a deadly game.

Based on Caroline Kepne’s novel series of the same name, You was created by Greg Berlanti (Arrowverse) and Sera Gamble (The Magicians) and stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Charlotte Ritchie (Feel Good), Tilly Keeper (EastEnders) and Edward Speleers (Downton Abbey).

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

