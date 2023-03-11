Telecom news roundup: CRTC to review internet competition [Mar. 4-10]

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has moved to reduce wholesale internet rates in Canada.

More details on that, and a roundup of some of the other telecom news this week, are recapped below.

Business

Telus has rolled out the next generation of Optik TV. Updates include personalized profiles, universal search and voice remote access.

Ericsson Canada appointed Jeanette Irekvist as its new president.

Telus has expanded its health program to offer 1,000 free counselling sessions for women through the Telus Health app.

The CRTC has launched a review to increase internet competition. The Commission has also ordered larger providers to cut some wholesale rates by 10 percent, which has been met with positive reactions.

Virgin Plus changed its overage data plan charge.

SaskTel shared details on phase six of its Rural Fibre Initiative, which will be available to an additional 48 communities.

Rogers’ CEO Tony Staffieri says the company is finalizing merger details as it awaits approval from Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Government

Conservative MP Dan Mazier says small internet service providers support his push to have telecom companies share internet download and upload speeds with customers under Bill C-288.

Canadians are still paying for some of the highest wireless and broadband internet prices in the world, according to a recently released government study.

Deals

Rogers and its flanker brand Fido are offering customers one free day of roaming. The offer expires on March 31st.

Rogers is offering Fido customers a special internet offer priced at $69.99 a month. More details are available here.

Virgin Plus, Koodo, and Fido roll out $10/month discounts on select online plans.