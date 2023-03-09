fbpx
Walmart Canada has a bunch of solid deals on recent game releases

Featuring savings on the likes of Dead Space, Forspoken and Tactics Ogre: Reborn

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Mar 9, 202312:23 PM EST
1 comment
Dead Space Isaac

Walmart is currently running a sale on a variety of video games, including several that have only been available for a few months.

In particular, the critically-acclaimed, Canadian-made Dead Space, which just came out in late January, is already $25 off. See below for some of the deal highlights:

It’s worth noting that Nintendo is also running a Mario-themed sale at Walmart and other retailers for “MAR10 Day.”

Image credit: EA

Comments