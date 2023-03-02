Nintendo of Canada offering Mario Switch bundle, game discounts for MAR10 Day

Nintendo of Canada has revealed a bunch of new Mario promotions to celebrate March 10th, AKA “MAR10 Day.”

To start, Canadians who buy a Nintendo Switch ($399 CAD) with red Joy-Cons will be able to get a free digital download code ($79.99 value) for one of the following games of their choice: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Free stickers based on April’s Super Mario Bros. Movie will also be included.

Additionally, retailers will have Switch games up to $25, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Mario Party Superstars. Further, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be $40 off.

For those who prefer digital deals, two waves of eShop promotions on Mario-related games will run in March.

The first wave goes from March 10th to March 23rd and will offer deals on the likes of Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World and the Canadian-made Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Following that, the second wave will run from March 24th to April 7th and includes savings on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Specific savings on each game have yet to be revealed, but more will be available on the eShop starting March 10th at 12am PT/3am ET.

Finally, Nintendo has revealed eight more DLC courses that will be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on March 9th:

DS Mario Circuit

GBA Riverside Park

GCN Waluigi Stadium

Tour Amsterdam Drift

Tour Bangkok Rush

Tour Singapore Speedway

Wii DK Summit

Yoshi’s Island (Mario Kart debut)

A new racer, Birdo, will also join the game in this DLC.

Nintendo says information on MAR10 Day partnerships with the likes of Lego will be added to this site.

Image credit: Nintendo