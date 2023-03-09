Android 14 DP2 includes option to auto-confirm correct PINs

The second Android 14 Developer Preview arrived this week with a few new features, including — at long last — the option to auto-confirm correct PINs.

Sure, this feature has been available for years in Android skins and custom ROMs, but now it’s finally coming to stock Android. It may not sound like a big deal, but for anyone who has used a smartphone that auto-confirms the PIN when you type it in correctly, having to take the extra step of tapping the ‘enter’ button is a small but constant frustration.

Mishaal Rahman, writing for XDA Developers, uncovered the feature in Android 14 DP2, though it appears to still be a work in progress. Rahman noted that the feature doesn’t appear by default and didn’t work on his device.

It appears as an option when setting up a PIN. Users can tap ‘Auto-confirm correct PIN’ to enable the feature, and it warns that “confirming your PIN by tapping Enter is more secure than using auto-confirm.”

Moreover, Rahman says the option to auto-confirm PINs doesn’t show up for PINs that are less than six digits long. Additionally, the Settings menu changes from saying the “PIN must be at least 4 digits” to “but a 6-digit PIN is recommended for aded security.”

For those who want to enable or disable auto-confirm PIN after setting up their PIN, the option can be found in Settings > Security & privacy > Device lock > Tap the cog icon next to Screen Lock.

Given the feature doesn’t work and isn’t available in Android 14 DP2 without tweaking some things, it seems possible Google might not roll out the feature with the stable release of Android 14. It wouldn’t be the first time a feature in a Developer Preview didn’t make the cut. Still, it would nice to get the option in Android 14.

