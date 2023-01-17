New on Disney+ Canada: February 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are hitting Disney+ Canada in February 2023.
Highlights this month include the streaming premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the second seasons of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Dollface. Note: Star content is typically adult-oriented fare and may be unsuitable for some audiences, so we’ve marked all of that accordingly. Parental controls are available for this content.
See below for the full list:
February 1st
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu) (Season 1, all episodes available)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 2)
February 3rd
- Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter [Star]
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers
February 8th
- Alone (Season 6, all episodes available) [Star]
- American Pickers: Best of Season 3 and 4 (all episodes available) [Star]
- American Pickers (Seasons 21-23, all episodes available) [Star]
- Arranged (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- Atlanta Plastic (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- Broke-Ass Bride (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- Dance Moms: Miami (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- Dance Moms (Season 7, all episodes available) [Star]
- Empire of Light [Star]
- The First 48 (Seasons 17-18, all episodes available) [Star]
- Forged in Fire (Seasons 2-3, all episodes available) [Star]
- Ice Road Truckers (Season 11, all episodes available) [Star]
- Intervention (Seasons 19, 21-22, all episodes available) [Star]
- Kindred [Star]
- Love at First Flight (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- Me and Mickey (Season 1, all episodes available) (Shorts)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (Seasons 1-3)
- Santo Maldito (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- Storage Wars (Season 2 and 14, all episodes available) [Star]
- Storage Wars: Unlocked (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
February 10th
- Crocodiles Revealed
- Dug Days: Carl’s Date
- Marvel Studios Legends (Season 2 premiere)
- Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine For You
February 15th
- Dollface (Season 2, all episodes) [Star]
- The Hair Tales (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
- Mila in the Multiverse (Mila No Multiverso) (Season 1, all episodes available)
- Prime Time (Horario Estelar) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 3 premiere) [Star]
February 22nd
- The Low Tone Club (El Club De Los Graves) (all episodes available)
- Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller (Season 3, all episodes available)
February 24th
- Brusier [Star]
- Growing Up Wild
In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
