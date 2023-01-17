New on Disney+ Canada: February 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are hitting Disney+ Canada in February 2023.

Highlights this month include the streaming premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the second seasons of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Dollface. Note: Star content is typically adult-oriented fare and may be unsuitable for some audiences, so we’ve marked all of that accordingly. Parental controls are available for this content.

See below for the full list:

February 1st

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu) (Season 1, all episodes available)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 2)

February 3rd

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter [Star]

Soul of a Nation Presents: Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers

February 8th

Alone (Season 6, all episodes available) [Star]

American Pickers: Best of Season 3 and 4 (all episodes available) [Star]

American Pickers (Seasons 21-23, all episodes available) [Star]

Arranged (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

Atlanta Plastic (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

Broke-Ass Bride (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

Dance Moms: Miami (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

Dance Moms (Season 7, all episodes available) [Star]

Empire of Light [Star]

The First 48 (Seasons 17-18, all episodes available) [Star]

Forged in Fire (Seasons 2-3, all episodes available) [Star]

Ice Road Truckers (Season 11, all episodes available) [Star]

Intervention (Seasons 19, 21-22, all episodes available) [Star]

Kindred [Star]

Love at First Flight (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

Me and Mickey (Season 1, all episodes available) (Shorts)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (Seasons 1-3)

Santo Maldito (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

Storage Wars (Season 2 and 14, all episodes available) [Star]

Storage Wars: Unlocked (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

February 10th

Crocodiles Revealed

Dug Days: Carl’s Date

Marvel Studios Legends (Season 2 premiere)

Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine For You

February 15th

Dollface (Season 2, all episodes) [Star]

The Hair Tales (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]

Mila in the Multiverse (Mila No Multiverso) (Season 1, all episodes available)

Prime Time (Horario Estelar) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 3 premiere) [Star]

February 22nd

The Low Tone Club (El Club De Los Graves) (all episodes available)

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller (Season 3, all episodes available)

February 24th

Brusier [Star]

Growing Up Wild

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Marvel Studios