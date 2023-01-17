fbpx
Resources

New on Disney+ Canada: February 2023

Highlights include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 2)

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jan 17, 20234:34 PM EST
0 comments
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are hitting Disney+ Canada in February 2023.

Highlights this month include the streaming premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the second seasons of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Dollface. Note: Star content is typically adult-oriented fare and may be unsuitable for some audiences, so we’ve marked all of that accordingly. Parental controls are available for this content.

See below for the full list:

February 1st

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu) (Season 1, all episodes available)
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 2)

February 3rd

  • Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter [Star]
  • Soul of a Nation Presents: Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers

February 8th

  • Alone (Season 6, all episodes available) [Star]
  • American Pickers: Best of Season 3 and 4 (all episodes available) [Star]
  • American Pickers (Seasons 21-23, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Arranged (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Atlanta Plastic (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Broke-Ass Bride (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Dance Moms: Miami (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Dance Moms (Season 7, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Empire of Light [Star]
  • The First 48 (Seasons 17-18, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Forged in Fire (Seasons 2-3, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Ice Road Truckers (Season 11, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Intervention (Seasons 19, 21-22, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Kindred [Star]
  • Love at First Flight (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Me and Mickey (Season 1, all episodes available) (Shorts)
  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (Seasons 1-3)
  • Santo Maldito (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Storage Wars (Season 2 and 14, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Storage Wars: Unlocked (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

February 10th

  • Crocodiles Revealed
  • Dug Days: Carl’s Date
  • Marvel Studios Legends (Season 2 premiere)
  • Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine For You

February 15th

  • Dollface (Season 2, all episodes) [Star]
  • The Hair Tales (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
  • Mila in the Multiverse (Mila No Multiverso) (Season 1, all episodes available)
  • Prime Time (Horario Estelar) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 3 premiere) [Star]

February 22nd

  • The Low Tone Club (El Club De Los Graves) (all episodes available)
  • Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller (Season 3, all episodes available)

February 24th

  • Brusier [Star]
  • Growing Up Wild

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in January can be found here.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Comments