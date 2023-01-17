Crave orders second season of Letterkenny spin-off, Shoresy

Crave has ordered a second season of the Letterkenny spin-off series Shoresy.

Shoresy is a Canadian TV series created and starring Jared Keeso that premiered on Crave last May. The series focused on Shoresy, the character from Letterkenny who never showed us his face until last year.

The premise surrounds the character moving to Sudbury and leading a triple-A ice hockey team that had been failing.

The series stars Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat and more.

It’s unclear when the second season will launch.

Source: Crave