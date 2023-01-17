Apple kills off M1 and Intel Mac mini

Apple has stopped selling the Intel and M1-based Mac mini following the release of the new M2 and M2 Pro-powered versions of the desktop.

The Intel Mac mini features a 3.0Ghz 6-core 8th-gen Intel core i5 chip, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630 and 512GB of storage.

This configuration of Mac mini cost a rather pricey $1,399, so it’s not surprising Apple cut it from the mix given the M1 Mac mini cost $899 and the new m2 Mac mini starts at $799.

This means the Mac Pro is now the only Intel-powered Mac that Apple still sells and that the tech giant’s transition to its own chips is nearly complete.

Apple’s M2 and M2-powered Mac Pro are available to pre-order now and ship on Tuesday, January 24th. Alongside its refreshed Mac mini, the company also revealed the new M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered MacBook Pro.

Images credit: Apple