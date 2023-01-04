Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits Disney+ Canada in February

Disney has confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will begin streaming worldwide on Disney+ on February 1st.

The Disney+ premiere comes just under two months after the Marvel film opened in theatres on November 11th. Since then, it has gone on to gross more than $800 million USD (around $1.07 billion CAD) and garner praise for action sequences, performances and tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

A sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, Wakanda Forever follows the people of Wakanda as they grapple with King T’Challa’s death and protect their nation from an ancient civilization. Wakanda Forever was co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita N’yongo, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett.

As with many other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Wakanda Forever will have an IMAX Enhanced version on Disney+ to offer an expanded aspect ratio.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

Image credit: Marvel Studios