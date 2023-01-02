Apple to increase out-of-warranty iPhone, MacBook and iPad battery replacement fees in Canada

Apple will begin charging more for out-of-warranty battery replacements on iPhone, iPad and MacBook in Canada in March.

In a message on its support page, the company confirms that this service will cost $30 more for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14. Currently, battery replacements start at an estimated $65 for the iPhone SE and go up to an estimated $89 for more recent models, including the iPhone 13.

For MacBooks, the battery service fee will increase by $50 for all Air models and $80 for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models. The current replacement fee is an estimated $169 for the MacBook Air and $259 for MacBook and MacBook Pro models.

Finally, the battery service fee is rising by $36 for the following iPad models: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th-gen and prior), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen and prior), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad mini (6th-gen and prior), and iPad Air (5th-gen and prior). The current cost is an estimated $129 for these models.

The price increases for all of these devices will take effect on March 1st, 2022.

It should be noted that AppleCare+, Apple’s premium warranty program, will still cover battery replacement at no additional cost if your device’s battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity.

The battery replacement fee increase comes just a few months after the costs of Apple services TV+ and Music, as well as the ‘One’ bundles, went up in Canada.

