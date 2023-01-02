Apple kills off popular Dark Sky weather app

Dark Sky is no more.

Apple officially retired the popular animation-rich weather app on January 1st. The tech giant first acquired Dark Sky over two years ago. The app was removed from the App Store back in September, but now it no longer functions for current users that already have it on their device.

While Dark Sky is gone, several of the app’s key features live on in Apple’s official iOS Weather App, including hyperlocal forecasts that offer specific weather information like next-hour precipitation, 10-day forecasts and high-resolution radar maps.

Dark Sky’s Apple Weather app features require your iPhone, iPad or Mac to be running iOS 16, iPadOS 16 or macOS Ventura. Apple also published a guide about how to transition from Dark Sky to its own weather app.

