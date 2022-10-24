Apple increases cost of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One in Canada

Apple has officially confirmed that it’s increased the cost of several of its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One.

Each price increase is relatively substantial, with the base-level Apple Music subscription going up by $1, Apple TV+ jumping by $3, and Apple One increasing by $3. Besides increasing the cost of its Apple Music ‘Student’ plan by $1 back in June 2022, this is the first time the tech giant has increased the cost of these services in Canada.

Below is a full price breakdown of all of the increases in Canada:

Apple Music

Individual: $10.99 (previously $9.99)

Family: $16.99 (previously $14.99)

Annual: $109 (previously $99)

Apple TV+

Monthly: $8.99 (previously $5.99)

Annual: $89 (previously $59.99)

Apple One

Individual: $18.95 (previously $15.95)

Family: $24.95 (previously $20.95)

Premier: $37.95 (previously $33.95)

While these price increases are likely tied to inflation, Apple TV+’s price jump is the least surprising given the amount of content the platform currently offers compared to its launch in Canada in 2019. While Apple TV+ launched with a disappointing line-up of originals, content like Severance, Ted Lasso, See, For All Man Kind and more round out the platform’s offerings.

Apple One’s $18.95 base-level subscription includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud (50GB), its $24.95 Family plan features all of the same platforms but with 200GB of iCloud storage. Finally, ‘Premiere’ includes everything in the other Apple Once tiers, alongside News+, Fitness+ and 2TB of iCloud storage.

Regions these services are available in outside of Canada are also getting similar price hikes. Current subscribers will receive notifications of the price increase before the service renews at the higher cost.

All of the price increases are currently live on Apple’s website.

YouTube recently revealed it will increase the cost of a YouTube Premium Family plan on November 21st to $22.99/month, up from the current $17.99 monthly cost.