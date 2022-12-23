Netflix ventures into the world of fitness with Nike Training Club videos

Netflix wants to help its viewers achieve their (sometimes short-lived) New Year fitness goals by offering workouts on the platform.

The streaming platform is partnering with Nike Training Club to share 30 hours of exercise sessions starting December 30th. The Nike Training Club is the “ultimate training partner” and features workouts from certified trainers, Netflix wrote in a blog post.

Programming will come in two different batches. The first batch will feature the following:

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodes)

Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodes)

Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodes)

HIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodes)

Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodes)

The second batch will come in the new year.

Netflix will offer the programs in various languages and on all of its plans. Workouts will focus on multiple fitness levels and interests. Netflix users can search “Nike” on the app to access the workouts.

Fitness content is the latest area Netflix has branched out to. The streaming platform also offers games that are included with the Netflix membership.

Image credit: Nike

Source: Netflix Via: TechCrunch